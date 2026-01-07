Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
As expected, Washington will be held out of Tuesday's contest after spraining his right ankle in Saturday's win over Houston. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Jazz. With Washington sidelined, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin are candidates for increased playing time.
