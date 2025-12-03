Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Washington will be sidelined for a third straight game Wednesday. He did participate in the morning shootaround, however, so a return appears to be on the horizon. His next chance to play comes Friday against the Thunder, the first leg of a back-to-back set.
