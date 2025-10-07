Washington tallied 14 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 14 minutes in Monday's 106-89 preseason win over the Thunder.

Washington did much of his damage at the charity stripe Monday, helping pace the Mavericks offensively in the win. The forward started 56 of 57 regular-season games last year but could transition to a bench role this season with top pick Cooper Flagg in the fold.