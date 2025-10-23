Washington ended Wednesday's 125-92 loss to San Antonio with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes.

The Mavericks rolled out a jumbo lineup with Cooper Flagg as their starting point guard, allowing Washington to keep his spot in the starting lineup. The starters struggled mightily, however, so it will be interesting to see if coach Jason Kidd will give this group another look. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Washington projects to be an integral part of the offense and defense.