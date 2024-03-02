Washington had 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 138-110 loss to the Celtics.

Washington wasn't quite as impressive as in his previous game against the Raptors, when he posted 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds and three blocks in 31 minutes during a 136-125 win on Wednesday, though that was also because he faced stronger rivals here, with Boston featuring one of the best defenses in the league. Washington has adjusted well to life in Dallas and seems to have earned a regular starting role. He's averaging 11.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game over his last seven appearances, all starts, with the Mavs.