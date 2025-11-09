Washington logged 14 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 win over the Wizards.

Washington led the starters in scoring and rebounding and turned in his third double-double of the season, which is also his third double-double over his last four appearances. He continues to enjoy an uptick in opportunities to produce, especially during Saturday's matchup with both Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) out. Washington has also added value defensively by racking up at least one block and one steal in four straight games.