Washington accumulated 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Saturday's 146-111 victory over the Thunder.

Washington came off the bench in his Dallas debut, popping for 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Although he is unlikely to see as much playing time following the trade, he should still be on the floor enough to warrant attention in most fantasy formats. Given he played 24 minutes right out of the gate, managers shouldn't be surprised if he nudges 30 minutes per night moving forward.