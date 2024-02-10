Washington (recently trade) is available for Saturday's game versus the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Washington was traded from the Hornets to the Mavericks on Thursday. While he sat out against the Knicks, the 25-year-old forward will make his Dallas debut Saturday. Washington is expected to enter the starting lineup.
