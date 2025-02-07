Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said prior to Thursday's game against the Celtics that he plans to have Washington (personal) start on the wing once he returns to action, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Washington will miss a third straight game Thursday, with the first being the result of a sore right knee before he was excused from the team earlier in the week following the recent birth of his third child. Once he rejoins the team, Washington will be part of a new-look starting frontcourt that now includes Anthony Davis (abdomen), who is expected to make his Mavericks debut as the team's power forward. Davis is likely to spell Daniel Gafford at center for stretches of games, so while Washington will have to adapt to playing at small forward more frequently, he's still likely to see some minutes at power forward when Gafford or Davis are off the floor. In addition to potentially presenting Washington with fewer rebounding and shot-blocking opportunities, Davis' arrival will likely cause Washington to drop down a spot in the offensive hierarchy. Washington had recently been serving as the No. 2 option behind Kyrie Irving while Luka Doncic (calf) had missed extended time prior to being traded to the Lakers.