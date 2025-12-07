Washington (ankle) registered 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, five steals, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 122-109 win over the Rockets.

The 9-16 Mavericks turned in one of their best games of the season while cruising to a win over the 15-6 Rockets, and Washington's performance on the defensive end was instrumental in the upset victory. Back in action after missing the previous four games due to a right ankle sprain, Washington faced no restrictions with his minutes and ended up establishing a new season high in steals. Washington was at his more natural power forward spot Saturday while Anthony Davis shifted over to center, but Washington could end up seeing more playing time on the wing if Daniel Gafford (ankle) returns for Dallas' next game Friday versus the Nets.