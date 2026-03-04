Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Shooting woes in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) chipped in 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-90 loss to the Hornets.
Washington returned from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain and immediately stepped back into the starting five. However, the 27-year-old forward struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end and didn't offer much in terms of peripheral numbers. The seventh-year pro has appeared in four outings since the All-Star break, averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 44.0 percent from the field in 32.8 minutes per contest during that period.
