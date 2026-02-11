Washington amassed 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Suns.

After missing the first two games in February due to a concussion and then coming off the bench Saturday, Washington rejoined the starting lineup, although his workload remained limited. The 27-year-old forward has had trouble staying on the court since the calendar flipped to 2026 -- Washington has suited up for only 10 of the Mavericks' last 19 contests, averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 threes in 26.7 minutes over that span.