Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Starting sans Russell
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington will start in Monday's preseason game against the Jazz.
With D'Angelo Russell (rest) sidelined, Cooper Flagg will move to point guard while Washington joins the starting lineup. The 27-year-old forward started 56 of his 57 regular-season games last year, during which he averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals across 32.2 minutes per contest.
