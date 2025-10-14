Washington will start in Monday's preseason game against the Jazz.

With D'Angelo Russell (rest) sidelined, Cooper Flagg will move to point guard while Washington joins the starting lineup. The 27-year-old forward started 56 of his 57 regular-season games last year, during which he averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals across 32.2 minutes per contest.