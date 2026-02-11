Washington will start against the Suns on Tuesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington came off the bench in Saturday's loss to the Spurs following a two-game absence due to a concussion, though he'll return to the starting five against Phoenix. As a starter this season (34 games), he has averaged 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per tilt.