Washington had 32 points (12-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 108-106 win over the Warriors.

Luka Doncic (knee) didn't play in the contest, leaving a massive hole in the team's offensive attack. Washington stepped up to help fill the void, pouring in a team-leading 32 points, his most since joining Dallas via trade in early February. Washington's scoring has been up and down as a member of the Mavs, but he may be starting to find a groove in that regard, as he's scored at least 19 points in each of his past three games.