Washington (knee) won't play in Friday's game versus the Suns, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Washington will miss his second straight contest Friday while dealing with a sprained right knee. Naji Marshall should continue to start in his absence. Washington's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Denver.
