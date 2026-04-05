Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Still starting in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington will start in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Washington has come off the bench a few times this season. However, after missing the last three games, the 27-year-old will reclaim a spot in the starting lineup. In 52 starts throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Washington has averaged 14.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals across 31.5 minutes per contest.
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