Washington registered 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 106-102 loss to the Heat.

Washington did his best to propel the Mavs to a victory by leading the way in scoring. However, he didn't get nearly enough help, as the next leading scorer was Max Christie with 15 points. Washington has stabilized his production on the boards and as a scorer lately, averaging 17.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in his last five appearances.