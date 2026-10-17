Washington accounted for eight points (3-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Friday's 135-111 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Washington endured a difficult offensive outing, converting just three of his 13 field-goal attempts while shooting a mere 25 percent from beyond the arc. His six rebounds provided some production outside the scoring column, but this wasn't a good ending to the preseason. That said, Washington's ability to contribute across multiple categories remains valuable for fantasy purposes, though his shooting consistency will be worth monitoring once the regular season begins against the Rockets on Oct. 21.