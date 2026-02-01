Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Suffers head contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington suffered a head contusion during Saturday's game against Houston and will not return.
Washington was escorted back to the locker room by the medical staff with a towel over his head. He played 25 minutes before leaving the game for good, finishing with nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal. He can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston until more information is known.
