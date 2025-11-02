Washington provided six points (3-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 loss to the Pistons.

Washington turned in his lowest scoring output of the season, struggling to find his rhythm offensively but still making an impact defensively with three blocks. The forward's overall production through six games -- 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest -- has remained fairly consistent with last year's numbers, though he's off to a slow start from beyond the arc, shooting just 29.2 percent after coming up empty from deep Saturday.