Washington (ankle) tallied 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 111-103 win over the Pelicans.

Washington was cleared to play Friday after missing six of Dallas' last seven games due to a right ankle sprain. Though Washington started alongside an undersized center in Kessler Edwards, the latter played just 12 minutes while the former ended up seeing extra run at the five spot. The 2019 first-round pick came out of the gate strong by scoring 20 of his 24 points in the first half and finished as the Mavericks' second-leading scorer behind Kyrie Irving (35). Washington was able to play free of a minutes restriction, which indicates that he has progressed enough in his recovery that he won't need to sit out of Sunday's game against the Warriors due to injury management.