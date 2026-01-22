Mavericks' P.J. Washington: To have minutes monitored
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington will be held under 30 minutes Thursday night against the Warriors, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Washington has missed the team's last three matchups while attending to a personal matter, so the Mavs are aiming for caution in his return to the hardwood. He's appeared in only one game since Jan. 3, so it may take a few games to build his conditioning back up.
