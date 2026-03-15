Washington (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Washington initially drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game due to left ankle soreness, an injury that prevented him from playing Friday. It looks as though the veteran forward will be available, and his return would likely bump Naji Marshall or Ryan Nembhard from the Mavericks' starting lineup. Washington has averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 threes over 29.7 minutes per game since March 1.