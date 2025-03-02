Washington (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Washington suffered a reaggravation of his right ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Bucks and will be forced to miss at least one game. Naji Marshall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper figure to see expanded roles with Washington out of the lineup.
