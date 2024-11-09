Washington (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Washington is expected to miss his third straight contest Friday due to a sprained right knee. If Washington is ultimately ruled out yet again, Naji Marshall will likely draw another start.
