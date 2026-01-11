Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Brooklyn.
Washington is poised to miss a fourth consecutive game while recovering from a sprained right ankle. With Anthony Davis (hand) sidelined indefinitely, Naji Marshall and Ryan Nembhard should both remain in the Mavericks' starting lineup for as long as Washington is on the shelf.
