Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to suit up vs. Spurs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (elbow) is doubtful for Friday's game against San Antonio.
Washington is in danger of missing his third game in a row after picking up a left elbow sprain. Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson and Tyler Smith would be in line for more minutes if Washington is downgraded to out before Friday's matchup.
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