Washington (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Washington has missed four consecutive games with a right ankle sprain but appears poised to return Wednesday after being upgraded from questionable to probable. Prior to injury, the forward started in all 30 appearances this season and averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes per game.