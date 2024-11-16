Share Video

Washington (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Jason Kidd relayed Saturday that Washington -- who has missed the Mavericks' last five games due to a sprained right knee -- is unlikely to see heavy minutes in his return. Washington may be inserted back into the starting lineup if Naji Marshall is unable to play due to an illness.

