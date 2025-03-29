Washington (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Washington will return to the floor Saturday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. The 26-year-old veteran is averaging career-high numbers in points (14.8), rebounds (7.9), assists (2.3) and steals (1.2), shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.