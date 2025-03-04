Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Washington aggravated his right ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Bucks, missed Monday's matchup against the Kings and will remain sidelined Wednesday, marking his third absence over Dallas' last four games. With Kyrie Irving (knee) done for the season, plus extended absences for Dereck Lively (ankle), Daniel Gafford (knee) and Anthony Davis (thigh), the Mavericks are running out of options. Washington's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Memphis.