Washington is out for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls due to a right knee sprain.
Washington appears to have injured his knee during Tuesday's loss to Indiana and will be held out Wednesday. In his absence, Naji Marshall will likely receive increased playing time. Washington's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Phoenix.
