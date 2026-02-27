Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Washington was initially tagged as questionable for Friday's contest due to a left ankle sprain that he sustained in Tuesday's win over the Grizzlies. The veteran forward will indeed be sidelined for both games of the Mavericks' back-to-back set, and his next chance to play is Sunday against the Thunder. Khris Middleton will continue to operate in an expanded role in Washington's absence.
