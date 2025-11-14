default-cbs-image
Washington (shoulder) is out for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Washington left Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a left shoulder strain, and he's sitting out for the first time this year. Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers marks his next chance to play. Naji Marshall and Klay Thompson should play significant minutes in Washington's absence.

