Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Washington will miss his second consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. On a more positive note, the 27-year-old forward participated in Monday's shootaround, which bodes well for his chances of returning against the Heat on Wednesday. With Washington sidelined, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin are candidates for increased minutes.
