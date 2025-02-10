Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
The 26-year-old sprained his right ankle in Saturday's win over the Rockets and will join Anthony Davis (thigh) on the shelf Monday. Naji Marshall, Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are all candidates for a bump in minutes with both Davis and Washington sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Golden State.
