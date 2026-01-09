Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Chicago.
Saturday will mark Washington's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and it's not a great sign that he's getting ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Nets.
