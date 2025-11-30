Washington won't play in Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Washington sustained the sprained ankle in pregame warmups and was removed from the starting lineup before eventually being ruled out. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Nuggets. With the 27-year-old forward joining Anthony Davis (calf), Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Dereck Lively (foot) on the sidelines, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin are candidates for increased playing time.