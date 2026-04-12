default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Washington (elbow) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Washington was listed as doubtful, although his confirmed absence isn't a surprise, considering he missed the last three games while appearing in only one of Dallas' previous seven contests. With Naji Marshall (hip) and Caleb Martin (foot) also unavailable, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson are expected to receive expanded roles.

More News