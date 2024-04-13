Washington won't play Sunday against the Thunder due to a right ankle sprain.
This is a new issue for Washington, but the Mavericks are likely holding him out as a precaution. Coach Jason Kidd previously hinted that he would be holding out a lot of players, and most of the rotation is indeed getting the night off.
