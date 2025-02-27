Now Playing

Washington (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Washington recently returned from a multi-game absence with a sprained right ankle, but he'll go back on the shelf Thursday. The star forward can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Bucks. The Mavericks could turn to either Dante Exum or Naji Marshall to replace Washington in the starting lineup against Charlotte.

