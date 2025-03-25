Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Washington won't be in the lineup for the Mavericks on Wednesday while dealing with a sprained left ankle. Naji Marshall will likely get the starting nod in New York, with Max Christie, Klay Thompson and Kessler Edwards potentially getting more minutes on the floor to help pick up the slack.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Efficient display in win•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Goes for 27 points in win•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Dominates in return to lineup•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Friday•