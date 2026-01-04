Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington won't return to Saturday's game against the Rockets due to a right ankle sprain.
Losing Washington is far from ideal for a Mavericks team that's already thin in terms of frontcourt depth. The forward ends the game with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a rebound, a steal and a block across 12 minutes. Naji Marshall should see more minutes off the bench with Washington sidelined.
