Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't start in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington won't start against the Spurs on Saturday.
Washington is available to play following a two-game absence due to a concussion, though he'll come off the bench. Caleb Martin will remain in the starting five for now. Washington has come off the bench just twice this season, during which he has averaged 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.5 minutes per contest.
