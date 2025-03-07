Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Washington will miss his third consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain, and his next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns. Kessler Edwards and Naji Marshall will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Washington, Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) and Kai Jones (quadricep) joining a long list of players that have already been ruled out.