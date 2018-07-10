Mavericks' Phil Greene: Drops team-high 16 in summer league win

Greene scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 91-71 summer league win over the Warriors.

Getting the start at point guard for the Mavs' summer league squad, the 25-year-old showed off the three-point shot he's been honing overseas for the last few years. Greene's a long shot to see time in the NBA this season, but with injury risks like Wesley Matthews in key backcourt roles for Dallas, it's possible he could get a look at some point.