Mavericks' Phil Greene: Joins Dallas for summer league
Greene will play for the Mavericks' summer league team, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Greene hasn't had a career in the NBA since graduating from St. John's in 2015 after playing four years with the program, as he has spent his time since then playing ball overseas. Greene will likely return overseas after the summer unless he manages to work his way to a training camp invite from the Mavericks.
