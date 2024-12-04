Grimes is not starting Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

The Mavericks will have Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Klay Thompson (foot) and Luka Doncic in the starting lineup, so Grimes will head back to the bench. That said, he's likely to see decent minutes with the second unit. He's scored in double digits in seven of his last 10 appearances, including three straight games with at least 20 points.