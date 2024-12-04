Grimes is not starting Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
The Mavericks will have Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Klay Thompson (foot) and Luka Doncic in the starting lineup, so Grimes will head back to the bench. That said, he's likely to see decent minutes with the second unit. He's scored in double digits in seven of his last 10 appearances, including three straight games with at least 20 points.
More News
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Impresses in win over Portland•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Quentin Grimes: Doubtful for Monday•