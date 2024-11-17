Grimes is in the Mavericks' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Grimes will enter the starting five Sunday due to Luka Doncic (knee) being sidelined. Grimes tallied 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes in his last start Thursday against the Jazz.
